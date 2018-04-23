510 Avenue A
Rome, GA 30165
Email: news@coosavalleynews.com
Phone: (706) 234-0081
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Menu
Home
News
Local & State News
National News
County By County
Floyd County
Bartow County
Gordon County
Polk County
Chattooga County
Cherokee, AL County
Sports
Local & State Sports
National Sports
Weather
Travel
Finance
Health & Fitness
Entertainment
Auto
Breaking.News
Ecode Friday April 23, 2018
Armuchee Man Charged with Attempting to Sell Stolen Backhoe
Rome Man Faces Assault and Numerous Child Cruelty Charges
Rome Man Charged with Intending to Distribute Meth
Rome Man Charged with Attacking Man in front of Small Children
Home
e-code
Ecode Friday April 23, 2018
Ecode Friday April 23, 2018
Posted By:
Staff Reports
on:
April 23, 2018
In:
e-code
Print
Email
9560
Share
0
Tweet
Share
0
Share
0
Share
0
Previous
Armuchee Man Charged with Attempting to Sell Stolen Backhoe
Related Articles
Ecode Friday April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
Ecode Thursday April 19, 2018
April 19, 2018
Ecode Wednesday April 18, 2018
April 18, 2018
2014 Powered By
Micro Plus Inc.