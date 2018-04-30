Dr. Jim Lee Rogers, age 82, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, in Winchester, TN.

Dr. Rogers was born in Waco, GA on May 10, 1935, son of the late Luna Lafayette Rogers and the late Susan Florine Pollard Rogers. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ken and Max Rogers.

Dr. Rogers was a graduate of Waco High School, finishing when he was 15 years old. Upon graduating and working for a while, he left for Waco, TX and enrolled in Baylor University pursuing a degree in Radio and Communications. After graduation from Baylor, he took a different path. He began his journey in medicine when he enrolled at the University of Georgia for his Chemistry Degree. Upon completion, he began his studies at the Medical College of Georgia. After graduating from Medical School, he came to Rome and served a year of internship at Floyd Hospital. Then, his military obligation began and he served as a Flight Surgeon in the United States Air Force. Honorably discharged as a Captain, his duties included the medical well-being of several Generals, including having examined former President General Dwight D. Eisenhower. After his discharge, he began his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. For 9 years, he practiced in Madisonville, KY at the Trover Clinic before returning to Rome in 1976. He set up his practice here and founded the Northwest Georgia Ob/Gyn Clinic, retiring from his practice in 1999. Upon his retirement, he purchased J. Supply Company here in Rome, which his family continues to own and operate today.

Dr. Rogers served on the Medical Executive Committee at Redmond Park Hospital from 1981 until 1982 and served as Chairman of the Department of Ob/Gyn at Floyd Medical Center from 1983 until 1985. He was a member and Deacon at Second Avenue Baptist Church and was a Charter Member of 7 Hills Rotary Club. He was a Fellow of the International College of Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons. He was awarded The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology Diploma and received the Redmond Park Hospital Award for Dedicated Service in 1980-81. Dr. Rogers was Founder’s Level of the President’s Club, Medical College of Georgia and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for J. Supply Company.

Dr. Rogers was the team leader from Second Avenue Baptist Church for the “Meals and More” program for over 15 years. Recently, upon his resignation from that position, he was awarded for his service and participation by Dr. Bill Davies. Dr. Rogers felt like this was the greatest award he had ever received.

Survivors include his wife, the former Dois Smith, to whom he was married on June 21, 1959; 2 daughters, Susan Rogers Robbins (Freeman), and Allyson Rogers Dulaney (Barry), all of Rome; 2 sons, Craig Rogers and Rhett Lee Rogers (Renee), all of Rome; a special daughter, Tammy Kirkpatrick, Cartersville; 4 sisters, Beverly Harrison, Carrollton, Brenda Mull (James), Woodstock, Patsy Meunier (Tommy), Bremen, and Peggy Bailey (Flint), Dallas; a brother, Don Rogers (Yvonne), Roswell; a sister-in-law, Emma Jo Rogers, Smyrna; 10 grandchildren, Christy Deams (Joey), Corey Howle (Nathan), Dr. Austin Rogers, Lynley Darkow (Erik), Andrew Rogers, Hayden Robbins, Burton Dulaney, Alex Rogers, Harlan Dulaney, and Hannah Maddox (Patrick); 2 great grandchildren, Tucker and Tate Deams; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 1pm at Second Avenue Baptist Church. His Pastor, Dr. Monty Stallins will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Second Avenue Baptist Church on Monday from 11am until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church Memorial Endowment, 823 E. 2nd Avenue, Rome, GA 30161 or to William S. Davies Homeless Shelter, 3 Central Plaza PMB 198, Rome, GA 30161-3233.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.