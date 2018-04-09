Darlington Names Local Icon New Girls Basketball Coach

Hazel Hall has been named head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

“I am extremely excited to have Coach Hall become our next girls’ basketball head coach,” said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. “She is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, determined and, most importantly, has developed a great trust and genuine relationship with the girls.”

A retired educator with more than three decades of teaching and coaching experience, Hall served as assistant girls’ basketball coach for the Lady Tigers this year.

Previously, she spent one year as assistant girls’ basketball coach at Rome High School; seven years as head girls’ basketball coach at Flowery Branch High School and one year as assistant; two years as the boys’ middle school coach at Model High School; two years as assistant women’s basketball coach at Reinhardt College; five years as head girls’ basketball coach at Model High School; eight years as head girls’ basketball coach at Oconee County High School; four years as head girls’ basketball coach at Northwest Georgia High School (now Dade County); and two years as assistant women’s basketball coach at Kennesaw College.

Hall was named 2012 Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year, 2010 Gainesville Times All Area Coach of the Year, 1997 WBKZ Radio Coach of the Year, 1997 Region 8-AAA Coach of the Year, 1997 Northeast Georgia Coach of the Year, and 1990 Northwest Georgia Coach of the Year.

She holds a B.S. in Business Education and played basketball at the University of Alabama.