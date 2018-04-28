COBRA and Huey rides part of Museum of Flight Open House

The Museum of Flight, located at the Richard B. Russell Airport in Rome, GA is holding their annual Hangar Open House event on June 2, 2018 from 10 AM to 4 PM. The event, which is free to the public, features several activities; tours of the Museum, a Kids Building activity with Home Depot, guest speakers, special exhibits, food, and much more! There will be fun for the entire family.

The Open House will also include special performances, such as our Thrust vs Torque Demo- in which a 25th Anniversary Corvette races an airplane. Civilian Helicopter rides will be available for purchase, and for this year’s event, the Museum is pleased to offer a very special opportunity; Military Helicopter rides! Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased prior to June 2, 2018. A seat in a AH-1 COBRA is $590 each, a seat in a UH-1 Huey – $95 each.

Please call 423-228-2FLY (2359) for ticket information.

For more information regarding the Museum or to donate to help support their mission, please visit www.mofts.org or visit on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HixsonFlightMuseum.

Museum of Flight Hixson is a non-profit organization dedicated to the mission: “To increase the public’s awareness of aviation through the flight of historic aircraft while supporting the local children’s hospital.”