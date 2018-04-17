Cave Spring Man Threatens Woman Life with a Gun

Trey Alan Rogers, 27 of Cave Spring, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife with a gun.

Reports said that Rogers told the victim that he would make her unrecognizable while following her and brandishing a gun.

The victim added that she felt that Rogers was going to do harm to her.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home on Buttermilk Road.

Rogers is charged with two counts aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and probation violation.