Cave Spring Man Charged with Homicide After Running Stop Sign

Timothy David Patnode, 34 of Cave Spring, was charged with the homicide of 33 year-old Amber Yother on Wednesday.
Reports said that Patnode was driving a Ford Ranger when he ran a stop sign on Blacks Bluff Road at Ga Loop 1 resulting in a crash with an SUV.
He is also accused of climbing into a donation bin on Alabama Highway and stealing a bag of clothing.
Patnode is charged with homicide by vehicle, stop sign violation, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
Previous:
A two vehicle wreck Saturday morning resulted in the death of 33 year-old Rome woman Amber Yother.
Reports said that Yother was pronounced dead from multiple injuries while as a passenger in a Ford Ranger was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Blacks Bluff Road and Ga Loop 1 Friday night.
Police stated that the SUV was traveling on Ga 1 when the truck pulled out in front of the SUV.
The male driver of the truck that Yother was in, as well as a juvenile female passenger, were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Officials said that Yother was ejected from the Ranger following impact.
The driver of the SUV, whose name has yet to be released, was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No charges are expected for the driver of the SUV
Previous:
Patnode has had trouble with the law over the past few yeaars.
In July 2016, Patnode was arrested for stealing multiple kayaks from a home on Crosscreek Drive. The items were recovered at his home.
In Novevmber 2016, Patnode and Kara Ashly Klemke, 30, both of Rome, were arrested after charged with a burglary of a home. Reports stated that Patnode stole over $1,500 in items from a home. They added that Klemke aided Patnode with the burglary.
Previous:
The victim of the car wreck, Amber Yother, was also previously married to one of the most sought after thieves in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, Joel Yother.
In Jan 2017 Yother, was charged with numerous thefts charges throughout northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama.
Yother was accused of stealing a 12 foot enclosed trailer from a home in Cherokee County, Alabama back on October 28, 2016.
Then again in October Yother is accused of stealing a 21 foot Ameri-Lite Camper valued at $10,587.
Police said that on November 7, 2016, Yother was found to possess a stolen Pontoon Boat valued at $5,000, which was taken from a home on Cherokee County, Alabama,
Reports added that Yother is also charged with stealing a Honda 300 4-wheeler at a home on Doyal Road back on November 28th.
His new charges include felony theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property from another state, theft by taking, and misdemeanor criminal trespass, and theft by deception
Previous:
Joel Nelson Yother Jr., 35, was arrested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Department along with Floyd County Police Investigator Amy Nails near Interstate 75 on exit 296 after numerous hours of follow up by Investigators from both Georgia and Alabama. At the time of his arrest, Yother was driving a SUV that had been stolen from Floyd County in November, and was in possession of a camper that had been stolen in Gordon County just prior to his apprehension on 12/03/2016. Police suspect Yother in the theft of several vehicles as well as pull behind campers from homes in several counties in Georgia and Alabama. Yother was believed to be recently living in one of the stolen campers at an unknown location in Alabama.
Yother was booked into the Floyd County Jail on felony theft charges. The investigation into Yothers activities has been ongoing for several weeks and will continue with the possibility of additional charges. Police suspect there are many other victims who have yet to be identified. Investigator Nails requests that anyone with information to come forward. Information may be held as confidential.