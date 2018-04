Calhoun Police Captain Tony Pyle has been named the city’s new Chief of Police this week following the announced retirement of Gary Moss.

Pyle will assume the role in July.

Pyle is a 28 year veteran of the Calhoun Police Department.

He began as a patrolman in 1990 and was later promoted to Detective Sergeant Commander of the Joint Drug Task Force in 20004.

He was later promoted to Captain Commander of the CID in 2017.

Pyle was also a member of the FBI Drug Task Force from 2002-2004.