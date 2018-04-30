Burn Ban Begins for NWGA Counties this Week

Georgia’s annual ban on outdoor burning begins May 1 in 54 counties, mostly in the northern half of the state. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division puts the restrictions in place during the summer months, when increases in ground-level ozone may create health risks.

“From May 1 until September 30, open burning of yard and land-clearing debris is prohibited in some counties where particulate matter pollutants and chemicals from smoke are more likely to combine with emissions from vehicles and industrial activities,” said Frank Sorrells, Chief of Protection for the Georgia Forestry Commission. “Our agencies closely monitor air quality, weather conditions and open burning for the safety of all Georgians.”

The 54 counties affected by the ban are: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.

Higher levels of ground-level ozone and particle pollution levels are recognized to contribute to human health

concerns and issues.

Residents in Georgia counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to secure a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) before burning outdoors.

For more information about the summer burn ban and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org and https://epd.georgia.gov/air/summer-open-burning-ban.