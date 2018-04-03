Billy Gerald Tucker, age 64, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Tucker was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 9, 1953, son of the late J. B. Tucker and the late Doris Adell Sitten Tucker. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Astin and Randy Tucker. Mr. Tucker was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith and worked for many years in Construction. Mr. Tucker loved hunting and fishing. His happiest times were when he was on the water in his canoe with his grandson.

Survivors include his loving spouse, the former Debbie Bolt; a daughter, Jacqueline Carden, Cartersville; a step-son, Tobe Dover; a grandson, Jamie Bell and his wife, Alyssa, Silver Creek; three step-grandchildren, Madison Dover, Hank Dover and Waylie Dover; two sisters, Gail Brown and her husband, Scott, Subligna, and Darlene Crawford and her husband, Terry, Rockmart; two brothers, Joe Astin, Lindale, and Bobby Tucker and his wife, Robin, Calhoun; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 7pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Mr. Steve Davenport will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5pm until 6:45pm. At other hours, the family will be at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.