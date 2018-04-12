Ben Roger Ray, age 73 of Gaylesville, passed away Tuesday, April 10th at his residence.

Graveside services will be 12 Noon Thursday, April 12th at Needmore cemetery with Rev. Sanford Deberry officiating. There will be no visitation.

Pallbearers include Sam Hall, John Mason, Shane Blackmon, Phillip Pittman, Mike Ray, Curtis Ray.

Survivors include sisters, Melvia Ray of Gaylesville, Tressie (Bob) Young of Gaylesville, Mary (Gert) Schmitz of Huntsville; several nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.

He was precede in death by a brother, Glen Ray; sisters Lois Poorman and Gay Clements.

Mr. Ray was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Thomas Alvin Edison and Bonnie Estelle Ray, was a Mechanic and Textile worker.

