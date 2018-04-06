Bartow Habitat for Humanity Reportedly Missing Over $100,000

According to a Bartow County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Bartow Area Habitat for Humanity Chairperson Mary Holderby met with a deputy on Tuesday afternoon stating that the former director misappropriated in excess of $100,000 of funds. The latest former director is Robin Hooker.

The report states that the funds were stolen between January 1st 2010 and December 1st 2017. Investigator Cody Satterfield requested that Holderby gather all possible documentation and then contact him for a meeting. There is no further information at this time.

From WBHF radio