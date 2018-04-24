Bartow County Schools Name New Superintendent

The Bartow County Board of Education has voted to name Dr. Phillip Page as the district’s next top leader. Upon the conclusion of the fourteen-day public comment period, as required by law, the Board intends to employ Dr. Page as Superintendent.

“I am humbled and honored by the Board’s confidence in me as a finalist for the position of superintendent,” says Dr. Page. “The Board’s selection process was rigorous, and I am fortunate to be selected from a field of very qualified applicants. If employed, it will be my honor to work with the dedicated staff members, students, parents, and community leaders within this accomplished school system. Dr. Harper has served Bartow County well and I look forward to building on the district’s success. My family and I are excited to become part of the Bartow community.”

Dr. Page grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina. He earned his undergraduate degree in biology at the University of South Carolina in 1989, his master’s degree from the University of South Florida in 1997, and his doctorate from the University of Argosy – Sarasota in 2002. Dr. Page began his teaching career in Tampa, Florida in 1990 where he taught at the middle and high school levels. He came to Cobb County as an administrative assistant in 1998 and has worked there until the present. In the Cobb County School System, Dr. Page served as assistant principal of Kennesaw Mountain High School and Lassiter High School, and as principal of Garrett Middle School and North Cobb High School. Since 2015, Dr. Page has served as Assistant Superintendent of Cobb County Schools where his responsibilities include the oversight of nine high schools.

Dr. Page has been recognized for his civic, personal, and professional accomplishments. He is an Eagle Scout and has been named Acworth Citizen of the Year, South Cobb Citizen of the Year, and Georgia PTA Middle School Principal of the Year. He is a member of numerous professional associations including AASA – The School Superintendent’s Association, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders.

During the superintendent selection process, the Board reviewed application materials from twenty-two candidates, considered survey input from community members and employees, and interviewed seven applicants.

To ensure a seamless transition, we anticipate Dr. Page to work with Dr. Harper for several weeks and assume the duties of Superintendent in June, just in time to oversee the preparation for another successful school year in Bartow County.