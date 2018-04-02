Arrest Made in Floyd County Home Invasion, Robbery

Kody Lane Gravett, 22 of 591 Mt. Home Road in Cedartown, and Kristin Marie Strickland, 19 of 276 Milam Bridge Road in Euharlee, were arrested on Sunday after police said they were involved in a home invasion/robbery on Wax Road around 6 pm Sunday.

Reports said that Gravett broke into the home though a window and then brandished a firearm at the resident.

A silver gun was recovered, as well as Gravett being captured on camera with the weapon.

Gravett is charged with first degree burglary, robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal trespass.

Strickland is accused of being the driver of the vehicle that Gravett used during the invasion.

Strickland is charged with party to the crime of armed robbery and party to a crime of burglary.