Richard Cord Hogue, 38 of Armuchee, was arrested after police said he attempted to sell a stolen backhoe.

Reports stated that Hogue was operating a stolen John Deere backhoe loader that had been reported stolen from property on Prosperity Way. Police said that Hogue and the backhoe was found at Cagle’s Stop and Shop on Ga 156 where he was attempting to sell it for less than $2,000.

The backhoe is valued at $28,000.

Hogue is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.