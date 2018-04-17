Alabama Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Numerous Children

A Southside man has been arrested in connection to sexual abuse, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Paul Edmond Acton Bowen, 37, of Southside, was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree sodomy, two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, all are felonies, and three counts of second degree sexual abuse, which is a misdemeanor,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Bowen allegedly sexually abused four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 over a period of many years. Several of the victims are adults who are just now reporting these crimes.

“A priority of this Sheriff’s Office is to always protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Sheriff Entrekin said. “This investigation is very active and ongoing. Additional charges are to be expected.”

Anyone who feels they have information concerning this case please contact investigator Brandi Fuller at 256-546-2825.

Bowen was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $500,000 cash bond. Upon release, he is to have no contact with the victims, no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old, must surrender his passport and will be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections.

Special thanks to the Hoover Police Department, Shelby County Department of Human Resources, James M. Barrie Center for Children, FBI and the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.