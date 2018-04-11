Alabama Car Chase Suspect Facing Felony Charges in Georgia

A forty-three-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Chattooga County on Monday after he crashed his pickup truck while fleeing from Fort Payne, Alabama Police. He is now facing a long list of felonies in Georgia.

Sheriff Mark Schrader said that Dennis John Johnson was booked into the Chattooga County Jail by the Georgia State Patrol on Monday afternoon shortly after 1 PM on Monday. Johnson reportedly fled from a Fort Payne Police officer that was attempting to make a traffic stop.

The chase left Fort Payne and went through Valley Head and then Mentone on Highway 117. Johnson crossed the Georgia line at Cloudland and the chase continued on Highway 48. At one point, Johnson hit a Fort Payne Police service vehicle with his truck, causing the officer’s Chevrolet Tahoe to overturn. Johnson continued down Lookout Mountain into Menlo with speeds reaching over 80 miles-per-hour.

Georgia law enforcement joined in the chase and Johnson wrecked his truck near Ridge Street in Menlo, with his truck leaving the roadway and going into about a 20′ ravine. When Johnson exited the vehicle, officers saw that he had a firearm. Officers tazed Johnson at that point and took him into custody around 11:16 AM.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the apprehension of Johnson, including DeKalb and Cherokee County, Alabama deputies, Fort Payne Police, Mentone Police, the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

Johnson is facing charges of commission of a crime while in the possession of a firearm, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, driving too fast for conditions, driving with suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain a single lane and reckless driving.

Johnson will be facing more charges in Alabama.

From CHATTOOGA AM 1180