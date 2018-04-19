Adairsville Police Find Large Amount of Meth in Traffic Stop

Adairsville Police discovered a large amount of methamphetamine this week after stopping a suspicious vehicle for a busted windshield after the vehicle was observed parked at 2 different businesses.

The officers observed the vehicle parked at the gas pump at Patty’s Truck Stop on Hwy 140 in Adairsville for approximately an hour while conducting business checks.

A short time later the officers observed the vehicle parked at the QT.

As the officers were leaving from behind the QT after checking the truck parking lot the suspicious vehicle pulled out of the QT and onto Hwy 140.

Officers approached the driver, identified as Adam Hall, 39, of Calhoun and explained why he was being stopped. It was then discovered that Hall had an active warrant for Parole Violation.

Officers then began to speak with a passenger in the vehicle, Shannia Lau, 36 of Calhoun, who was the owner of the vehicle. After asking for her consent to search the vehicle she refused.

The officers then contacted Calhoun P.D. to ask for assistance with the help of a K-9.

The P.D. K-9 then alerted authorites to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle lead to a camouflage backpack in the rear seat within arms reach of Hall and Lau. Inside was allegedly over 2 & 1/2 pounds of Methamphetamine in various plastic containers and plastic bags, over 4 ounces of Marijuana, several hundred Schedule I, II, III & IV pills, several digital scales, glass smoking pipes and over $8,000.00 in cash.

Hall was charged with traffic offenses for Starburst Windshield and Expired Driver’s License.

Both Hall and Lau are charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana More Than One Ounce, . Possession of Marijuana With Intent To Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance, and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Authorities said that this was one of the largest Methamphetamine seizures in Adairsville history.