Lela Ruth Layfield, 44 of Tifton, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after she allegedly stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a home on Doncaster Drive in Rome.

Reports said that Layfield then allegedly pawned the items at jewelry stores across the state.

The theft allegedly occurred sometime between May 1 and July 8 last year.

Layfield is charged with felony theft taking.