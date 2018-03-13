Winner of the 2018 EAGLE Award at GNTC, Selected as Finalist for the State EAGLE Award

William Nichols, of Gordon County, winner of the Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) EAGLE Award for 2018, was chosen as one of eight finalists for the State EAGLE Award by the Technical College System of Georgia.

The 2018 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute takes place March 12-14 in Atlanta. The statewide winner will be announced at the EAGLE Conference Awards Luncheon at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center on Wednesday, March 14.

The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.

“I was able to get a GED® diploma through Adult Education even with Autism,” said Nichols. “I want to encourage others with disabilities to reach for the stars.”

Nichols, a resident of Calhoun, was nominated for the EAGLE award by Melissa Blevins, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Gordon County.

“William will go far in life because he knows what he wants and he will do what needs to be done to accomplish his goals,” said Blevins. “He has shown others that despite a disability you can accomplish anything.”

Nichols, a member of the National Adult Education Honor Society, said that the Adult Education program at GNTC has given him the tools he needs to be successful.

“My career goal is computer repair or computer animation and to go as far as I can” said Nichols. “So I can support myself and have my own home and family.”

The EAGLE Leadership Institute is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education sponsors the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. The Student Help Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 844-348-7659 or via online chat at https://helpcenter.gntc.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.