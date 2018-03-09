Two Teens and Older Woman Arrested After Police Find Meth and Gun

Three Romans, Ericka Nichole Shelnutt, 31, Joseph Young Duvall, 17, and Justin Lee Neal, 17, were arrested at a home on Greenleaf Drive.

Reports said that after months of investigations a search warrant was conducted at the home, in which authorities located multiple bags of methamphetamine, a schedule II drug, smoking devices and a firearm.

All three are charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug related objcts.

Duvall is additionally charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a gun by someone younger than 18 years of age.