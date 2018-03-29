Two Found with Numerous Drugs for Sale on Dead End Road

Two Romans, Eric Lee Ashton, 36, and Ashton Leighann Spears, 22, both of Rome, were arrested at the dead end on Weathington Road after police found them in possession of numerous drugs allegedly packaged for sale.

Reports said that the couple was found with a bag of meth, prescription pills, a baggie of marijuana and digital scales.

Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, the sale or distribution of dangerous drugs and possession of drug related objects.