Two Arrested After Threats at Rome Middle and High Schools

On March 1, 2018 a 14 year old male was charged with Terroristic Threats after posting on Instagram a photo of himself holding a firearm and making threats of shooting at Rome Middle School. The school resource officer was provided the information and conducted the investigation. At the conclusion of his investigation he charged the juvenile with one felony count of the above criminal act. No further information will be released on this incident due to the offenders age.

On March 2, 2018 Rome Police Officers were on the campus of Rome High School in reference to alleged threats of violence made via social media. While investigating this matter another student reported to school officials that they had received a post via snap chat referencing a second potential threat that would occur at Rome High on this date. Rome Police were already on the campus and members of the Criminal Investigation Division began efforts to identify the individual responsible for the threatening post on snap chat. Obtained information led the investigators to identify 18 year old Joseph Q. Kinnebrew, a student at Rome High School, as the individual responsible for the threatening post. A warrant was obtained for Mr. Kinnebrew for one count of felony Terroristic Threats.

No weapons were found on either school campus. No shots were fired. No persons were injured.