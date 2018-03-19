Traffic Stop Leads Police to Drug Find

Alyssa Michelle Fulford, 27 of Rome, was arrested this this week after police said they pulled her over for failing to maintain her lane and staying straight in a turn lane.
Reports said that the traffic stop occurred on Riverside Parkway at West First Street.
Police stated that after it was determined she was driving under the influence a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search they said they located 15 Alprazolam pills and 22 Concerta pills she was not authorized to have.
Fulford is charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, driving without a license, failure to maintain a lane and DUI.