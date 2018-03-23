Traffic Stop Lands Rome Women in Jail on Drug Charges

Two Rome women, Candace Lynn Stanley, 25, and April Christine Duncan, 43, were arrested when police found numerous drugs during a traffic stop on US 27 and Walenda Drive.

Reports said that Duncan was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and in the process police discovered Xanax and Oxycodone that were not prescribed to them.

Both women are charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Stanley is additionally charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Duncan is charged with not wearing a seat belt.