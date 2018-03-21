Three Found with Drugs in Lindale After Man Found Not Wearing Seat Belt

Three men, Jesse Shane Brock, 19, Pete Allen Buck, 21, both of Lindale and 21 year-old Branton Kaden Hughes, were jailed on drug charged this week following a traffic stop at the Kangaroo Store at intersection of Maple Street and Summit Drive.

Reports said that police pulled Brock over for not wearing a seatbelt and in the process discovering that he was driving on a suspended registration.

A search uncovered him to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Buck, who was a passenger, was found with a bag of meth in a Yoohoo can behind side.

Hughes, also a passenger, was found with a pill bottle containing amphetamine salt pills in his pocket and a bag of meth in the floor near him.

Brock is charged with possession of meth, driving on a revoked registration and no seat belt.

Buck is charged with possession of meth.

Hughes is charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and probation violation.