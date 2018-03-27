Three Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges at Hotel

Rome police arrested three, Brian Antonio Stroud, 20 of Stockbridge, Conner Andrew Brock, 22 of Rome, and Kennedy Blake Gossett, 23 of Cave Spring, at the Days Inn on Turner McCall Blvd after they were found with numerous drugs.

Police said that they found marijuana in a box of plastic baggies, cocaine and a scale containing drug residue.

All three are charged with the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Gossett is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects.

Stroud is additionally charged with possession of cocaine.