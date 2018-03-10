Three Arrested After Police Find Drugs Around Home Within Reach of Children

Three Romans, Myron Dewayne Reid, 32, Constance Zaneta Lawrence, 36, and 62 year-old Lillian Lawrence, were jailed this week after police said they found synthetic marijuana lying around the home within reach of several small children.

Reports stated that police discovered “a large number of synthetic marijuana cigarettes sitting around the home ”.

Police said that the children were placed in DFCS custody.

Authorities added that they also found pictures of the accused passed out from using narcotics while in care of the children.

All three are charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and cruelty to children.