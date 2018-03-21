Taylorsville Woman Beats Child who has Muscular Dystrophy

Bartow County deputies arrested Julia Collins, of Taylorsville, this week after they said she beat a defenseless child.

Reports said that authorities were dispatched to a home on Gordon Road this week in response to a domestic altercation.

They stated that when they arrived on scene they found Collins intoxicated on both alcohol and drugs and wearing just a shirt and underwear. She was detained due to her erratic behavior.

An investigation allegedly revealed that she had beat her juvenile daughter and left her naked on her bed. Her daughter was defenseless and could not move due to having muscular dystrophy. She had red marks on her face and back, but refused medical treatment.

Collins also allegedly swung a broom handle at a witness when she ran outside her residence.

Julia Collins was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, battery, and simple assault.

WBHF contributed to this report.