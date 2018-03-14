Suspects Plead Not Guilty in Murder of Polk County Police Officer

A not guilty plea was entered this week by the two suspects accused of shooting and killing Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne. Samantha Michelle Roof, 22, and Seth Brandon Spangler, 31, pleaded not guilty this week. The court also ruled that WSB-TV will be allowed to film the pre-trial hearing.
Both Roof and Spangler are charged with malice murder, felony murder, felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault and theft by receiving stolen property. Spangler is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Previous:
As questions are still left to be answered, a third person,Michael Anthony Fossett Jr ,28, was arrested in relation to the shooting death of Polk County Police detective Kristen Hearne.
Authorities said that Fossett attempted to pick up the murder suspects following the shooting. Fossett is the brother of suspect Samantha Michelle Roof.
Detectives went on to state that they are still searching for the firearm that killed Hearne, as well as knocked down officer David Goodrich last Friday, September 29th.
Officers said that Hearne was shot less than a minute after arriving on the scene where Goodrich was investigating a stolen car. Police believe that the officers were ambushed by Seth Brandon Sprangler, 31, and Roof.
District Attorney Jack Browning said he already plans to seek the death penalty against alleged shooter Spangler and Roof.
