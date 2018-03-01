South Rome Early Learning Center Earns Highest Rating

The South Rome Early Learning Center recently received the highest quality rated status for the state of Georgia.

Bright from the Start: Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning oversees the process that recognized the center as a three-star or highest quality possible program.

“We are so proud to be recognized as a high quality child development center/preschool and to be able to offer that quality to the young children of Rome,” said Teri Oberg, the center’s director.

The center is housed at Anna K. Davie Elementary in Rome, Ga., and is operated by Berry College. The mission is to provide 3-year olds with a strong academic, social and emotional foundation before they enter kindergarten. There are currently 30 students at the center which fills two classrooms.

The Dean of the Charter School of Education and Human Sciences Jacqueline McDowell said the program is a partnership between Berry, South Rome Redevelopment Corporation and Rome City Schools.

“Over 100 individuals and supportive donors in the Rome community have been a part of the center planning, opening and continued operation,” McDowell said. “For Berry, the center has been a new home for education majors and student teachers to interact with the 3-year-olds and practice the art of teaching from the current teachers in the classrooms.”

This cooperation has provided many opportunities for Berry students and children in South Rome.

“I feel like Martha Berry would be very proud to see that we’ve taken the mission of Berry’s Child Development Center on campus and implemented it in South Rome to give children an earlier start at education that wouldn’t otherwise have it,” Oberg said.

For more information about Berry’s education program, go towww.berry.edu/academics/education/.