Sony BBQ Closes in Rome, to Reopen as West End Grill

Sony’s in Rome is no more. Restaurateur Curtis Gardner announced that effective Thursday his Sony’s BBQ has ended its franchise agreement and will reopen as West End Grill.

Gardner started his Sony’s BBQ franchise in Homestead, Florida in March of 1988, but moved it to Rome after Hurricane Andrew destroyed his location.

Sony’s BBQ opened in Rome back in June of 1994.

An opening date for West End Grill has not been set.

Gardner said that the new restaurant will no longer be serving BBQ and instead focus on items such as grilled chops, chicken breasts, and premium burgers.