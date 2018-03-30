Silver Creek Man Found with Gun and Meth outside Walmart

Jonathan Isaac Gonzales, 26 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week outside the West Rome Wal-Mart after police said he was found with methamphetamine and a gun.

Reports said that while being taken into custody on a probation warrant he was found with a Smith and Wesson .40 handgun, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Gonzales is charged with possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.