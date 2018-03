Jeffrey Ryan Lance, 26 of Silver Creek, was arrested in Rome after police said he traveled to a location to meet up with what he though was an underage child to participle in sexual activity.

Reports added that Lance allegedly used electronic devices to lure what he though was a child to meet up for the sexual relationship.

Lance is charged with aggravated child molestation and use of computer service to solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act.