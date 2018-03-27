Rome’s Jeffersons to Host Benefit for Jacksonville Storm Victims

Jefferson’s Restaurant in Rome will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit victims of Jacksonville, Alabama’s tornado on Tuesday.

Owners of the restaurant said that Jefferson’s actually began in Jacksonville, Alabama and they felt that they wanted to give something back to the community that helped build the successful franchise.

They added that 10 percent of all sales Tuesday March 27, 2018 will go toward victim relief.

They went on to say that a general knowledge trivia game will be held from 7:30-8:30 with teams winning free food and drinks.