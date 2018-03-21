Rome Women Charged with Drug Possession

Ginger Annette Allen, 50 of Rome, was arrested and charged with drug possession this week after police said they were executing a probation arrest warrant.

Police said that a search of Allen led them to find a grinder containing suspected marijuana, scales and a glass smoking device in her vehicle.

Allen is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and probation violation.

Another person if the car, Nichole Lynn Hill, 35 of Rome, was also in the car at the time of the search. Since no one claimed the drugs she was also taken into custody.

Hill is charged with possession of marijuana.