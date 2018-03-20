Rome Woman Charged with Slapping Another

Jennifer Nicole Bradshaw, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly slapped a 54 year-old woman in the face.
Reports stated that the incident occurred at a home on Oakland Avenue on Monday.
Bradshaw is charged with simple battery.
