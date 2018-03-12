Rome Woman Arrested After Throwing Brick and Weight Bar at Man

Michelle Amber Winslow, 48 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said she attacked a man with a brick and a 10 pound weight bar.

Report said that Winslow threw a concrete brick at the man, which resulted in an injury to his hand.

Police went on to add that Winslow then threw the weight bar at the man’s leg, which resulted in visible bruising.

They added that she also kicked the front door of the home off of the hinges while making demands.

Winslow is charged with battery and criminal trespass.