Rome Teen Charged with Statutory Rape

Billy Joe Cowart Jr, 18 of Rome, was arrested after police said he had sexual relations with a 15 year-old girl at a home on Burr Drive.
Police said that the incident occurred back on March 2017.
Cowart is charged with statutory rape.
Billy Joe Cowart Jr, 18 of Rome, was arrested after police said he had sexual relations with a 15 year-old girl at a home on Burr Drive.
Police said that the incident occurred back on March 2017.
Cowart is charged with statutory rape.
2014 Powered By Micro Plus Inc.