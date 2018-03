A 16 year-old Rome teen was arrested this week after police said he banished what appeared to be a 12 gauge shotgun in an attempt to rob the A1 Food and Beverage store on Burnette Ferry Road.

Reports said that the teen demanded money when he pointed the gun at the store clerk.

Authorities added that the clerk was able to identify Pilcher because he had been a regular in the store.

The incident occurred back on January 16th.

The teen is charged with armed robbery.