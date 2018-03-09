Rome Police Honors Officers of the Year

The Rome Police Department honored numerous officers this week including its Traffic Officer of the Year, which was presented to PFC. Brandon Brown.

Brown was also awarded the 2017 Award of Excellence in Occupant Protection.

Brown began his career with the Rome Police Department in March of 2013. He is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division and serves as a Field Training Officer.

PFC Kyle York was also awarded the Award of Excellence in Speed Awareness.

PFC Kyle York started his career with the Rome Police Department in October of 1998. Officer York is currently the most senior motor officer within the Unit and is responsible for mentoring new motor officers. During 2017, York has taken a proactive approach toward enforcing speeding violations as well as providing speed awareness training at community events.

The Excellence in DUI Enforcement award went to Sgt. Steven Smith.

Sgt. Steven Smith started his career with the Rome Police Department in March of 2012. Currently, he is assigned to the Selective Enforcement Unit. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in January of 2018, prior to that date he served as a member of the DUI Task Force. In November 2017 he completed Drug Recognition Expert Training. This is a 160-hour certification course which classifies him as an expert in his field.