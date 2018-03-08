Rome Police Ask for Community Input

The men and women of the Rome Police Department are committed to providing citizens with professional and timely police services. We are proud to live up to the high standards required of our community. The purpose of this survey is to simply ensure that the vision, mission and value statements of the Rome Police Department align with our customer (your) expectations.

The Department ask you to please take a few moments and complete this citizen survey. Your input will help the police department focus on the issues that you feel are important. I request your candor and can assure your anonymity. The link to the survey is below….

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2018citizensurvey