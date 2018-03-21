Rome Middle Teacher Awarded Grant to Fund Book Tasting

Getting students to love reading can be a challenge, but not if they are exposed to books they would normally overlook. Ms. A.J. Stuart, 7th grade Language Arts teacher at Rome Middle School, is using the Read Across America grant she was awarded in February to help students sink their teeth into a good book.

“This grant was offered by the Rome City Area of Educators which is the local chapter of the GAE (Georgia Association of Educators) and I had wanted to develop a program called a Book Tasting for our students,” Stuart explained. “I decided to apply for the grant to help us buy more books that would be used in the tasting.”

Stuart was awarded the grant for $150 and she has already used it to purchase books. The idea behind her vision is unique. She uses the school library to set up stations, each having different genres of books, and allows the students time to read a few pages from each station. If they like the books they read, they write the title on a bookmark provided by Stuart so that they can check those books out at a later time. Her hope is that their love for books they would never think of reading grows, opening them up to literary works outside of the titles parents often see lying on children’s desks at home.

“The purpose of the grant was to increase literacy and to get them really fired up about reading. For example, many of our students enjoy reading “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and they will only read those books. When they are done reading all of the books, they have nothing left to read. If our students have more genre choices to read from, we can also encourage them to read more over the summer. This is easier to accomplish if we can get them to love reading books from a wide variety of subject areas,” Stuart explained.

Because students have their trusty bookmarks handy, they can pull from a list they have created on their own. “And because we live in a world dominated by technology, I told them to just take a picture of the book with their phone. They may lose the bookmark, but I can guarantee they will never lose their phone,” she smiled.