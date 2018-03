Innis Akeydris Daniels, 20, and Isiah Alphonzo Sullivan, 23, both of Rome, were arrested this week after police said they stole a 30 pack of Budweiser from a store on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that a search of the suspect’s car led police to not only find the Bud. but also a bag of marijuana as well.

Both are charged with theft by shoplifting and possession of marijuana.