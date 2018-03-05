Rome Man Refuses to Leave Bar, Later Found Drunk on Broad Street

Alexander Phillip Moon, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he refused to leave the Brewhouse on Broad Street then proceeded to linger around the streets while intoxicated.

Reports stated that Moon was asked by police to leave the establishment, but refused.

They added that after finally leaving he was found “lingering on Broad Street causing a danger to himself and others. “

Police went on to say that while placing him under arrest he refused to place his hands behind his back.

Moon is charged with criminal trespass, public drunk, parole violation and obstruction of police.