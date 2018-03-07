Rome Man Found with Drugs After Hitting Mailboxes, Truck, Minivan, Tree and a Boat

Justin Dewayne Davis, 32 of Rome, was arrested after police said he left the roadway and struck two mailboxes, a tree, a minivan, truck, and a boat while driving intoxicated on Doncaster Drive.

Police stated that Davis told them that he had drank “half a bottle” before driving.

Officers went on to state that Davis then refused to cooperate with them, going so far as to attempting to hurt them.

A search of Davis’ vehicle led to police finding a baggie of marijuana and a drug grinder.

Davis is charged with three counts felony obstruction, failure to maintain lane, DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.