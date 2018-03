Bernard Lee Brown, 59 of Rome was allegedly found with numerous drugs and drug related objects after being pulled over for improper driving.

Reports said that after Brown was found to be DUI a search was conducted. Police stated that in the process they located over 7 grams of cocaine, a bag of marijuana, digital scales, a pipe and Brillo pads.

Brown is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and DUI.