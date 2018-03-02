Rome Man Found Trafficking Drugs

Victor Freshon Johnson, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after police executed a search warrant at a home on Leafmore Road and in the process finding a large quantity of drugs.

Police said that Johnson was found to be in possession of a large quantity of meth, synthetic marijuana, marijuana, cocaine, a chemical compound listed as a schedule I controlled substance and Trazadone.

Police added that a digital scale was also located.

Authorities went on to say that the drugs were more than for what is considered personal usage.

Johnson is charged with possession of meth, two counts possession of synthetic marijuana, two counts possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts trafficking cocaine, marijuana or meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs.