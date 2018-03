Demetrice Lee Wilson, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he physically molested two small children.

Reports stated that Wilson committed a sexual act with a 10 year-old child at an apartment on Chateau Drive back in 2015. Around the same time¬†Wilson also allegedly used his finger to penetrate a 5 year-old child’s anus.

Wilson is charged with two counts aggravated child molestation