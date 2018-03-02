Rome Man Charged with Strong Arm Rape

Dale Robert Agan Jr, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he held a 31 year-old woman down by her throat and proceeded to rape her.

Reports stated that the woman suffered numerous bruises from the attack.

Authorities said the the incident occurred at a home on Robin Hood Lane on February 23rd.

The victim also told police that he told her that if he ever saw her with another man he would beat their @$$es.

Agan is charged with rape, battery, terroristic threats and acts and aggravated battery.