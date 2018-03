Juan Rashaun Porter, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he illegally entered a home on Green Acres Road and threatened to kill everyone inside. Reports added that he also told the residents that he was going to burn down the house.

Reports added that the incident occurred after police said he stalked a 37 year-old woman that lives in the home

Porter is charged with two counts terroristic threats and acts, stalking and criminal trespass.